Lott Middle school back to normal after possible bomb threat

CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Lott Middle School has resumed operations after police checked out a possible bomb threat at the school.

According to Citronelle Mayor Jason Stringer, K9 units also checked out Citronelle High School as a precaution, but there’s no current threat to either school.

Citronelle Mayor Jason Stringer released a statement:

“There was a possible bomb threat at Lott Middle that was received third hand. With the events that have occurred this past week all precautions were taken by MCPSS and Citronelle Police. The K-9 units that handle these types of events were called and searched the school and nothing was found. The Middle School has been cleared and back to normal operations. Our Police and MCSO will continue to investigate the issue and try to find out who made the threat and hold them accountable.

As a precaution the K-9 units have been moved to Citronelle High School to ensure there are no issues. There has “NOT” been a threat made against the High School and the school is “NOT” on lockdown. This is strictly precautionary at this point.”

Jason Stringer, Citronelle Mayor