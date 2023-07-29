MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Years of work finally pay off in the City of Mobile. City officials ceremonially cut the ribbon on the completion of major construction on Broad Street. It starts with a blue ribbon cutting–followed by a crowd of bicyclists pedaling their way north on Broad Street–access for cyclists being one of the major changes in the Broad Street project.

“It has to be an upgrade. I think it’s and any time that they improve making is always a plus for me,” said Bicyclist John Parker. Saturday morning City officials hosted what they called “Lope the loop”–shepherding runners and cyclists for three and a half miles around the Hank Aaron Loop. People in the neighborhood say the project has been a needed improvement.

“Great event happening in our neighborhood and we want to support the city and be thankful for the revitalization of the Hank Aaron Loop,” said Runner David Thomas. Officials say this project combines good use with also some good looks.

“It brings more of the community together and that kind of thing. I really do. Especially the improvement on Broad Street. I think the esthetics if you put a word on it,” said runner Gus Vives. The Broad Street project added a roundabout, new lights, greenery in the median, and wider sidewalks that sit side by side in some parts with two-way bike lanes off the street.

“It is a great place. I mean, from a public safety standpoint or from a safety standpoint for you to be able to walk and ride your bike and not worry about, you know, some of the challenges that you may have otherwise riding your bike on the road,” said Mobile Mayor Sandy Stimpson. The project took about two years to complete and they hope to connect this to other Mobile neighborhoods.