Longtime Pickens Co. football coach facing felony drug charges

by: Jordan Highsmith

Posted: / Updated:

(Courtesy/Andrew Hamlin – District Attorney 24th Judicial Circuit of Alabama)

PICKENS COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A longtime volunteer football coach has been charged with three counts of distribution of a controlled substance.

Eddie Lee Doss, 53, was arrested Tuesday night and later released from the Pickens County Jail after posting a $15,000 bond.

The investigation was conducted by the 24th Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office and Criminal Investigation Division with assistance from the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office.

Doss was a volunteer football coach for Pickens County High School.

No further information can be released about the case at this time.

