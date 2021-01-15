Long lines expected at Mobile Cruise Terminal for first public vaccination clinic Saturday, prepare for traffic delays

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Long lines are expected outside the Mobile Cruise Terminal Saturday, January 16 for Mobile County Health Department’s first public vaccination clinic.

Ahead of the public event on Saturday, the health department hosted three private events over the course of the last week to prepare for the public clinics.

On Friday at the last private clinic, a long line of cars stretched down Water Street as they waiting to get inside the terminal.

Mobile County Public Health says they are doing everything they can to get everyone vaccinated in a timely fashion.

The cars lined up before checking in at the terminal gate. After they were checked in, they went inside the garage before going inside the terminal to get their vaccine.

On Saturday, January 15, the clinic will open to the public.

At this time, COVID-19 vaccine will only be available for:

· Individuals 75 years of age and older (8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.)

· Healthcare workers (1:30 to 8 p.m.)

· First-responders (1:30 to 8 p.m.)

One thousand doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine will be available to these priority groups on a first-come, first-served basis. No appointments will be taken, and this is not a drive-through event.

If you meet the criteria for vaccination and plan to attend, please follow these guidelines.

· Bring valid identification.

· Wear a face mask and socially distance.

· Bring a writing pen and a hard surface to write on.

· Consider bringing water and snacks with you—wait times could be long.

· Be kind to staff and others!

There is a limited supply of COVID-19 vaccine nationwide. Until further notice, any available vaccine appointments must be made through the ADPH COVID-19 Scheduling Hotline at 1-855-566-5333.

Paperwork required prior to COVID-19 vaccination at MCHD can be downloaded here.

MCHD Notice of Privacy Practices is available here.