Long line outside Mobile County license commission office early Friday morning

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) A long line formed early Friday morning outside the Mobile County License Commission main office on Michael Boulevard. The line stretched through the parking lot to Azalea Road before the office opened at 7am.

All five Mobile County license offices reopened for business on Thursday following a seven-week closure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Offices are open from 7am to 5pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Nick Matranga, Mobile County License Commissioner, said customers are required to bring and wear a face covering and social distancing will be enforced in the lobby.

No appointment is necessary. Late fees from March through May have been extended until June 19th.