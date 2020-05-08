Long line outside Mobile County license commission office early Friday morning

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A long line formed outside the Mobile County License Commission office on Michael Blvd. early Friday morning. (WKRG)

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) A long line formed early Friday morning outside the Mobile County License Commission main office on Michael Boulevard. The line stretched through the parking lot to Azalea Road before the office opened at 7am.

All five Mobile County license offices reopened for business on Thursday following a seven-week closure as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. Offices are open from 7am to 5pm on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

Nick Matranga, Mobile County License Commissioner, said customers are required to bring and wear a face covering and social distancing will be enforced in the lobby.

No appointment is necessary. Late fees from March through May have been extended until June 19th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Coronavirus Cancellations

Gulf Coast Covid-19 hotlines

CDC Info on COVID-19

References and Links

State Cases State Deaths
Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories

Trending Stories