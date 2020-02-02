London police shoot man over ‘terrorism-related’ stabbings

LONDON (AP) – London police say officers shot a man during a “terrorism-related incident” that involved the stabbings of “a number of people.” The police force said the incident happened in the London’s Streatham neighborhood. The Metropolitan Police tweeted details of the incident on Sunday afternoon, saying “The circumstances are being assessed; the incident has been declared as terrorist-related.” The BBC says witnesses reported hearing two gunshots just after 2 p.m. on Sunday.

