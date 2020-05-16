Loda Bier Garten faces staffing struggle as customers return

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Loda Bier Garten opened back up to customers on Monday.

Owner of Loda Bier Garten Matthew Golden said, “We’re excited for a multitude of different reasons. We’re excited to get back to what we do for a living, excited to see our customers, excited to serve our community, but also excited to have some paychecks coming in.”

While things may be a little different, Golden said the response from the community has been great. He said, “We’ve had full crowds, obviously at 50-percent occupancy, but yeah, everybody has been super happy to get out, customers have been great. It’s been awesome seeing some beautiful faces.”

Loda Bier Garten may be open, but if you look around Dauphin Street, or even just across the street, you’ll see not all businesses reopened their doors.

Golden said, “The only challenge we’re having is getting people to come back to work.”

He said COVID-19 threw some unexpected hurdles his way when it comes to staffing. “We have some people that they have a reason why they may have some issues whether it’s child care, or elderly they’re taking care of, so we are hiring,” Golden said.

Golden said Loda’s downtown location will be open during the weekend until about midnight, or 2:00 AM.

