Lockdown lifted at McGill-Toolen after police search for person in the area with a gun

Top Stories

by: WKRG Staff

Posted: / Updated:

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile Police say McGill-Toolen Catholic High School was placed on lockdown Friday afternoon as a precautionary measure as police were looking for an armed man in the area.

Mobile Police say the lockdown has since been lifted, but they continue to look for the armed person.

Police say the person is a black male believed to be in his later 30’s to early 40’s, last seen running northbound across Springhill Ave. towards the old VA clinic. The man was wearing a purple shirt and unknown color shorts.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Sports Overtime Pepsi

Trending Stories