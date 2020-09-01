Local Ronald McDonald House Charities receive more than $43,000

(WKRG) — More than $43,000 has been donated to Ronald McDonald House Chapters in Birmingham, Mobile and Northwest Florida. The donations were raised through spring/summer 2020 fundraisers held at McDonald’s restaurants around the state of Alabama and Pensacola.

More than $32,000 was raised for the Ronald McDonald House Charities (RMHC) of Alabama through two promotions: “Bama Pies” and McDonald’s/Coca-Cola “Sleeves for Support” Koozie program, where consumers purchased a cup sleeve for $5 to benefit their local RMHC. Also, a portion of the proceeds from the purchases of Strawberry Creme Pies and Koozies during that timeframe were donated to RMHC.

“During these trying times this financial support is even more critical as our organization supports families going through health crisis,” said Katherine Estes Billmeier, CEO for RMHC of Alabama. “This donation is very important as we provide a place of healing for families when they need it most. Our long-standing partnership with McDonald’s Owner/Operators is essential to our programs that benefit families in need throughout Alabama.”

The RMHC of Alabama provides a supportive “home-away-from-home” for families and their children who are receiving medical treatment at Children’s of Alabama, UAB, or other area hospitals. They provide guest families with all the comforts of home – plus a local support network – so they can focus on their children’s healing. The Ronald McDonald House in Birmingham has welcomed over 40,000 families since they opened in 1979. Last year 1,921 families called them “HOME” thanks to their amazing donors and volunteers. They need House Heroes committed to providing monthly strength, comfort, and support to families during medical crisis. To learn more on how you can be a hero for RMHC families, visit www.rmhca.org/hero.

