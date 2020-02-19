Local racer reacts to Ryan Newman’s horrific crash at Daytona 500

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — NASCAR driver Ryan Newman is awake and speaking with family and doctors a day after his horrific crash on the final lap of the Daytona 500.

Roush Fenway Racing released an update on its driver about 20 hours after Newman’s car slammed into the wall at nearly 200 mph.

Tommy Praytor owns a race team that ran in the ARCA Race at Daytona last week. Praytor says changes in NASCAR safety after Dale Earnhardt’s death was a game-changer.

“Every time we have a wreck a guy gets hurt, we all go to work on what could we do to make our car better, what can NASCAR, what can we do to make our cars better, because our driver doesn’t suffer injury, because wrecking is apart of the business, so we do everything we can to make sure the driver is safe as he can be, safety innovations since Earnhardt was killed in 2001, I believe, completely saved Ryan Newman’s life last night,” Tommy Praytor said.



LATEST STORIES