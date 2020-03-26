Local principal continues to make morning announcements despite empty classrooms

MILLRY, Ala. (WKRG) — “It has come to our attention that some of our elementary students were upset because the highlight of their day was to hear their name called over the intercom during morning announcements when it was their birthday” said Curtis Kirkland, Principal of Millry High School while making announcements on Monday.

Even though Alabama schools are closed because of the COVID-19 crisis, ‘Coach Kirkland’ has taken to the school’s Facebook page to send positive messages to students, parents, and staff.

He started working at the school in 2008. ‘Coach Kirkland’ has been head baseball coach, basketball coach, assistant football coach and most recently a head softball coach before becoming principal.

Kirkland made the decision to continue daily announcements to encourage the younger students but, older students and parents are thanking him.

“The only difference between a bad day and a good day is your attitude. Don’t count the days. You make the days count”, said Kirkland while offering a ‘character though’ Wednesday morning.

“This is something brand new for our students to deal with. We have never been in an epidemic like this. Some of our students were nervous just by watching the news every day. I was simply trying to put a positive spin on it and let them know there is more good than bad out there. When you are from a small tight-knit community like ours, you worry about the anxiety that all of this is causing on our students,” Kirkland said.

