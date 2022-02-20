MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Tiny houses solving a big problem.

The Driftwood Housing Project’s tiny home village aims at helping homeless people off the streets.

The organization is doing more than planning steps to make this community a better place for the homeless.

According to Project Manager Dale Pfeiffer, The Driftwood Housing Project host an outreach helping people experiencing homelessness.

“We have about 100 people who live within this block…this area,” said Pfeiffer. “So what we do once a month is we gather socks, and coat, and blankets, and sleeping bags. All kinds of things that we think a homeless person may need. “

Not only do they provide clothing, but they also provide toiletries, a meal, and a blessing bag with items to get them through the week.

This was last winter outreach at the church, as the group looks for a more successful location.

“You know these people have like rituals and whatever for surviving…and so this will probably be the last outreach we do here but we will probably just start taking things to them in their camps,” said group member Reba Pfeiffer.

These efforts are in addition to the overall project The Driftwood Housing Project is working on.

Just one month into their tiny home village plan, and the organization has come a long way.

In the next 5 years, they plan to create a community aimed at helping the homeless get back onto their feet.

“We have an Autocad operator,” said Dale Pfeiffer. “I drew up some plans of what the village should look like and he is putting it on Autocad and sent me some drafts of it the other day. We have two draft writers that are researching how we can fund this project.”

This couple says everything they do, is in an effort to make a change in their local community.

“A lot of people are just one paycheck away from being homeless… or living in their car,” said Reba Pfeiffer. “We feel like we’re fortunate. We moved down here…and before we close our eyes we’d like to leave some kind of legacy and I think this would be a good one.”