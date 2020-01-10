Local lawmaker files bill to require transgender athletes to compete according to their biological gender

Alabama State Rep. Chris Pringle today issued the following press release describing the GIRL Act:

MOBILE, AL – AL Representative Chris Pringle (R-101) today has filed legislation that would require public K-12 school students to use their biological gender, as it appears on their birth certificate, to determine the sporting events in which they may participate. Additionally, the bill would ban teams from using public facilities if children are competing in single-gender sporting events that don’t align with their gender identified at birth.

According to Representative Pringle, the GIRL Act is aimed at ensuring fair competition among student athletes in the state.

“Gender is real. There are biological differences between boys and girls that influence athletic performance. The GIRL Bill seeks to support female student athletes, so that they may compete against each other and not have to compete against male students with an unfair advantage,” said Pringle.

Prefiled today for the upcoming legislative session, the GIRL Act would set universal and fair guidelines for student athletics in Alabama for all students.

Rep. Pringle called the bill a common sense measure based on science saying, “Liberal Democrats are always trying to accuse us of refusing science, but gender is a real biological truth. It truly defies logic that anyone would deny science and want male students to compete in female sports.”

The GIRL Act would not impact designated co-ed sporting events. The most current draft of the GIRL Act is attached.