Local law enforcement leaders react to George Floyd video

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — News 5 spoke with both Escambia County, Florida Sheriff David Morgan as well as Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste about their reaction to the George Floyd video.

Both law enforcement leaders say they do not support what they saw happen in the video. While neither agencies we spoke to were involved, they both expect to face difficulties for what’s happened.

Escambia County, Florida Sheriff David Morgan said, “The acts that he took that led to the death of Mr. Floyd is concerning for us because you’re out there on patrol and you’re in uniform and the way the community addresses you or deals with you is affected by these events that are so far removed from Escambia County, Florida.”

The video is difficult to watch. “You had the horrific murder of George Floyd which I think anybody in law enforcement is just outraged by that. There’s, you know, it’s heart wrenching to watch that tape and, you know, unfortunately how it portrays law enforcement,” said Sheriff Morgan.

Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said he talked with his officers about what they saw happen. Chief Battiste said, “Many of them has taken the same position that I’ve taken as a Chief is that, that type of behavior is not welcome in our profession.”

While the incident was caught on video and involved an officer, both law enforcement leaders agree that does not mean the investigation and prosecution will be any faster. Chief Battiste said, “It doesn’t speed up because that’s what everybody wants to happen at that moment. There has to be due process and due process takes time.”

Chief Battiste said it generally takes at least one year for a case to be prosecuted.

Sheriff Morgan said, “I think we are all one in this in that a bad officer unfortunately managed to slip through the cracks, and be retained at an agency. The answer that I want is how did that happen?”

