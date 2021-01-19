Local law enforcement gears up ahead of inauguration

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — With the inauguration on Wednesday, local law enforcement is preparing for anything that might go awry.

Almost two weeks after rioters stormed the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., the Mobile Police Department is prepared for any local reaction to Wednesday’s inauguration.

Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste said, “We’re concerned with what’s happening at the nation’s capitol because it has the potential to bleed back down into our communities, so until things kind of really mellow out at the national level at the state levels, at our state capitols, we’ll be on alert.”

Chief Battiste cannot tell us the department’s exact plans for safety reasons, but he said the department called in additional officers, putting them on standby just in case.

Chief Battiste said, “We haven’t seen anything that makes me believe that we are a targeted community, but again we’re preparing as if though we could be, so therefore should we have any issue, we don’t have to wait for people to come in to respond to the issue.”

The chief says safety preparations go well beyond his department. He said local leaders are working together, making sure everyone is safe. He said, “Our mayors, our city council, our police departments, not just MPD, but all of the local agencies, we’re listening for information and we’re planning a response should we have an issue because we realize an assault on any of our communities impacts all of our communities.”

The Mobile County Sheriff’s Office is also prepared for Wednesday. The sheriff’s office sent WKRG News 5 a statement saying, “We are continuously monitoring any intelligence we receive and communicate with other local law enforcement agencies. We monitor what happens on a National level and train our Deputies to be prepared in all situations.”

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency also released a statement on Twitter announcing its preparations.