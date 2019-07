ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – Southwind Drum and Bugle Corps is prepping for a competitive tour which begins on July 8th. The group consists of pit, percussion, brass and guard. Each summer Southwind performs across the country. Once the band leaves on July 8th they won’t be returning until mid-August.

Southwind has been practicing for the last couple of weeks at Robertsdale High School.

A free preview show will be held at the Foley Sports Complex this Saturday, July 6th at 7 p.m.