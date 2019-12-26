Local deployed military members send holiday greetings home to loved ones

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Local military members from around the world are sharing holiday greetings to their loved ones back home.

U.S. Air Force Major Jennifer Herron, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, wishes a happy holidays to her family in Gulf Shores, Alabama, Metairie, Louisiana, and Natchitoches, Louisiana, from Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.

U.S. Navy Petty Officer 2nd Class Tymond Ja’mel Dailey, forward-deployed to Camp Lemonnier, Djibouti and Combined Task Force-Horn of Africa, sends a holiday shoutout to friends and family back home in Bay Minette, Ala. Camp Lemonnier is an operational installation that enables the U.S., allied, and partner nation forces to be where and when they are needed to ensure security in Europe, Africa, and Southwest Asia.

Air Force Airman First Class Keoni Ancog, deployed to Al Udeid Air Base, Qatar sends holiday greetings to loved ones back in Crestview, Fla.

LTC Sherdrick Rankin sends holiday greetings to his family in Evergreen, Ala.

Tech. Sgt. Benjamin Bagley, deployed with 370th Air Expeditionary Advisory Squadron, Task Force Air, sends holiday greetings to his family in Foley, Alabama from Camp Taji, Iraq.

U.S. Air Force Major Jennifer Herron, Combined Joint Task Force-Operation Inherent Resolve, wishes a happy holidays to her family in Gulf Shores, Alabama, Metairie, Louisiana, and Natchitoches, La., from Camp Arifjan, Kuwait.

LATEST STORIES