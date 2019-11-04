Local dentist swapping candy for prizes, coupons

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) Leftover Halloween candy is worth prizes and ice cream at Dr. Leslie’s Dental on Old Shell Rd. in Mobile.

The 4th annual candy swap will be held on Monday from 8:30-5:00 at the dental office located at 4310 Old Shell Rd. Bring in your leftover candy and swap it for prizes and coupons to Cammie’s Old Dutch Ice Cream Shoppe.

For every pound of candy collected, the dental office will make a donation to the American Cancer Society. The candy will be given to the Child Advocacy Center.