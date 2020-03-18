Local businesses keeping community active during coronavirus pandemic

“Actually having that contact is so important, we can check in on people and continue that relationship and also keep them in shape,” said Williamson. ﻿

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – “The CDC recommends that people stay active, but there are challenges with that with access to gyms and facilities hampered,” said Garrett Williamson with Personal Edge Fitness.



While most Americans are working from home and doing their best to not leave their house, it can be difficult to maintain an active, healthy lifestyle. But thanks to technology, local businesses are doing their part to keep us moving.



“Well that’s what we have going on right behind us here, one of our trainers is working with one of our senior clients,” said Williamson.



Many studios and gyms have taken to the internet to host workout classes or post training videos. Even the Mobile Ballet is hosting live classes via FaceBook multiple times a day to help keep their students active.



“You don’t want to lose all your training, you’ve been working so hard for this so you don’t want to lose all your training,” said Katia Garza, Artistic Director with the Mobile Ballet.



The Mobile Ballet had to postpone their production of Beauty and the Beast that was scheduled for this weekend, but Garza is still helping teach her students.



“The little kids, they can get distracted and you don’t want them to stop completely and lose interest. I think dancing can help a lot,” said Garza.



So while we all adjust to this new normal, some things never change. Human interaction, even through the internet, can have positive results for the body and mind.

“Actually having that contact is so important, we can check in on people and continue that relationship and also keep them in shape,” said Williamson.



“Exercising and dancing will make you happy and change your mood. Even if you’re a mom or something and you can do something when you’re inside it’ll be better than watching tv,” said Garza.