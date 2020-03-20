Local business owners hit hard from the coronavirus crisis

MOBILE COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The coronavirus crisis is sending quite the scare to business owners across our area. Forcing some to have to close their doors until things get better.

The unknown can be scary and frustrating for many business owners across the Port City. Not knowing how long this crisis will last, the future they once knew to be clear is now up in the air.

“It’s a big problem right now. We don’t know if we’re going to open up tomorrow or not,” said Maurice White, the Owner of Big White Wings.

If you drive down Wilson Avenue in Prichard you will always notice a line outside of Big White Wings. Know for their mouth-watering wings and his insanely delicious stupid fries. People come from all over the country to eat at Big White Wings, but the covid-19 crisis is making it more difficult by the day for White to keep his doors open.

“I got to have the product to serve you and we don’t have the product to serve you and the product is not in the stores. Now, the store managers are telling us we can’t get this, we can’t get that. When I’m normally getting 10 cases of chicken, they put me down to two yesterday. Today, I couldn’t get but one pack of chicken today and you can’t run your business like that,” said White.

As White fights to stay open, other restaurant owners downtown have already closed.

Just north in Saraland, the owner of Hutchins Auto Repair LLC tells me he has enough to pay his workers for about three weeks before he too will have to close.

White said that’s a reality he never wanted to face.

“When you come from being one of the employees to now the owner, you know exactly how it feels when stuff is going wrong,” said White.

Both business owners have tried to apply for a small business loan to assist in the time being, but at this time Mobile doesn’t fall under the eligible counties for the Disaster Loan Assistance.