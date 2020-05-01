Local Boy Scouts host Scouting for Food to benefit Feeding the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Mobile Area Council, Boy Scouts of America, has partnered with Feeding the Gulf Coast and launched their fundraiser “Scouting for Food.”

They recognized that there was a food shortage due to COVID-19 and wanted to help fight hunger. Many families are struggling with food insecurity and access to healthy foods.

News 5 Colleen Peterson spoke with Rachael Mastin, Executive Director of the Mobile Area Council Boy Scouts of America, to learn more about their food drive.

“When the virus hit here across the nation we saw a good opportunity to help people in need,” Rachael explained.

They typically do the program “Scouting for Food” during the fall but decided to launch one now to help give back to the community during hard times.

“When we heard about the need to help people in the community we moved it up to the Spring,” Rachael said.

Evelyn Toler and Peter Toler, scouts of the Mobile Area Council Boy Scouts of America, explain what really motivated them to help start this food drive.

“We want to help out as many people as we can,” Peter said. “Yes we understand that we are not going to be able to help satisfy everybody but as many as many people as we can thats what we would like to get.”

They give their thanks to the Boy Scouts of America for teaching them valuable lessons and shaping them into an active member of the community.

“We learn that giving to others can really make a big impact in a really small way,” Evelyn said.

They are also offering at home challenges and lessons on their website to help keep their family and members connected during COVID-19. Anyone can access those activities at the link below.

http://bsamac.org/events/scout-at-home/

