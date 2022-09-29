DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – When Hurricane Ian first took aim at Florida’s Gulf Coast the team at LifeSouth Community Blood Centers in Daphne jumped into planning mode.

“If the hospital needs blood we need to make sure we can get it there to save someone’s life,” said Angela Williams.

Critical shortages are already affecting blood banks locally, but the need is even greater one state over. That’s why they’re asking anyone who can to donate quickly.

“I think some of the centers are opening today around noon, but the blood mobiles can’t go out so that’s a lot of blood that we aren’t able to collect,” said Williams. “We need people, we need donors to come in and donate with us.”

Williams expects blood shortages in Florida to worsen in the coming days since there’s already a strain on the current supply. That combination mixed with possible injuries and typical hospital needs are keeping the blood mobiles locally on the move.

“Our blood mobiles are out 7 days a week. Our centers are open 7 days a week,” said Williams. “LifeSouth serves more than 125 hospitals in Alabama, Florida and Georgia and those donations could really help.”

“Our upper management is in contact with the management here just telling them of the need and all of the closures,” said Williams. “So, that’s why it’s even more critical because we already needed blood and now an extra need.”

Williams said it’s not common for there to be an emergency need this time of year. Typically the summer months are when they need the most donations. Once they help restock the supply in Florida they’ll need more donations for the Alabama Gulf Coast.