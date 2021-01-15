Local attorney sued, accused of exposing himself to employee

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Local attorney Shane Taylor was arrested late Thursday night on a domestic violence assault charge.

Taylor, 51, was booked into the Baldwin County Jail at 10:52 p.m., according to jail records. Taylor lives on the Eastern Shore but has an office in Mobile.

Taylor’s arrest comes nine days after a lawsuit was filed in Mobile County Circuit Court alleging the divorce attorney made multiple unwanted sexual advances against a paralegal in his office.

According to the complaint, Taylor grabbed the woman’s breasts, buttocks and pinned her against a desk. The complaint also alleges Taylor threatened to fire the woman if she did not perform oral sex on him.

On one occasion, the employee claims Taylor exposed himself to her in his office, lying nude on the floor and fondling himself while drinking a beer.

The paralegal was eventually fired after she refused Taylor’s advances, according to the complaint, which also accuses the attorney of assault, battery and invasion of privacy.

Taylor has not been charged in connection with the alleged office incidents for which the lawsuit was filed. The domestic violence charge stems from a separate incident involving a different person.