Local artist paints shark mural to honor Shark Week

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) — A local artist spent his Wednesday morning painting a shark mural on Graffiti Bridge in Pensacola in honor of Shark Week.

Bradley Deal, a 28-year-old full-time artist, painted the great white shark mural with acrylic paint. Deal’s Instagram page shows he painted the shark in about five hours Wednesday morning.

Graffiti Bridge is located on North 17th Avenue in Pensacola. The bridge’s graffiti and artwork is constantly changing as new artists paint over other art.

Deal, who lives in Pensacola, told News 5 he’s not worried about his shark mural being painted over.

“It’s part of the bridge. That’s what you expect,” he said. “If somebody came up five minutes after I was done with it, it’d be cool — as long as I can get a picture with it.”