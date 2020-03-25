Local artist expresses message of hope during COVID-19 Pandemic

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Claiborne Walsh of Montrose hopes her colored pencil drawing, ‘GOD IS WATCHING OVER US,’ will help to ease the worry so many people are burdened with during the Coronavirus Crisis.

“I was sitting at my easel and I thought how all peoples are suffering with this and how I would like to give them hope and maybe help them to hold on,” Walsh said.

The piece illustrates the hands of God holding the virus and a man, woman, and two children. “There is no skin or hair color because it affects all races, religions, etc.”

Walsh is the former director of the Eastern Shore Art Center, and she’s also an entrepreneur. She owns Best Kept Secret, a consignment store in Fairhope. Like many other small businesses, hers is struggling. “Every sale is important,” Walsh said.

Even though many Americans are frightened of becoming sick or losing their livelihoods she said, “I think you have to take it one day at a time. Be brave, but not foolish and use your common sense. Never, ever give up hope. We will see a day when it is gone.”

