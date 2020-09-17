LIVE BLOG: State authorities investigating shooting involving DeKalb County Deputy on I-59

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. – There was a heavy law enforcement presence on I-59 near mile marker 212 in DeKalb County for several hours Wednesday night.

Authorities closed the northbound lane of I-59 between Fort Payne and Collinsville until 11 p.m. Drivers were asked to seek an alternate route.

The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed around 11:30 p.m. that a Deputy was involved in a shooting.

On a social media post, the Sheriff’s Office said neither the suspect or the Deputy was injured.

Deputies said the suspect is currently in custody and the interstate is back open.

The investigation is being handled by the State Bureau of Investigations.