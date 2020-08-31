WATCH: Alabama football team marching for social change on campus this afternoon

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Alabama football players and coaches will march on campus today to protest social injustice and will call for lasting social change.

The team will march from the Mal Moore Athletic Facility, starting at 4 p.m., to the schoolhouse door at Foster Auditorium. That’s where former Alabama governor George Wallace stood on June 11, 1963 in a symbolic attempt to stop the federal desegregation of schools.

Alabama running back Najee Harris tweeted details about the planned march Friday evening:

Alabama football – players and coaches – are marching from the Mal Moore Athletics Facility at 4 p.m. Monday to meet at the schoolhouse door at Foster Auditorium. We want our voices to be heard as we strive to enact social change and rid our world of social injustices. — Najee Harris (@ohthatsNajee22) August 29, 2020

