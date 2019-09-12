Little girl’s stomach flu symptoms actually early signs of brain tumor

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Six-year-old Aliyanah Gillingham is recovering from brain surgery. Just a few weeks ago, her parents thought she just had the stomach flu.

“And after the stomach virus she started to really get more lethargic,” said her mother Tammi.

As the sickness lingered, Tammi noticed her little girl acting less and less like herself.

“When she turned around and said ‘I don’t want to go to school’ because she was sick, I knew something was wrong,” she said.

She brought Aliyanah back to the doctor, an MRI was done, and her parents got the last diagnosis they expected: a brain tumor.

“The neurologist came in and was like ‘we have to do the procedure now,’ so it was just like my husband and I didn’t even have time to think,” said Tammi.

She wants to warn other parents that the early symptoms of a brain tumor may just seem like a run-of-the-mill flu.

“Just really pay attention to your child. Notice the little perks, the little things that seem off,” she said.

Aliyanah had surgery to get the tumor removed last week. Her mom says she is expected to make a full recovery.