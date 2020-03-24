LISTEN: Gov. Ivey, ADPH answer questions, during ‘on the record’ COVID-19 conference call-in

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — Alabama Governor Kay Ivey and the Alabama Department of Public Health held an ‘on the record’ call-in conference call updating the public on COVID-19.

During the call-in conference, Governor Ivey says that Alabama is not looking at issuing a statewide ‘shelter in place’ at this time. Ivey says that Jefferson and Mobile counties have their own health officers who could issue orders for the counties.

This comes after Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin called on the city council to vote on a Shelter in Place ordinance. That vote comes at 4 p.m. Tuesday.

Governor Ivey says that in order to help decrease the spread of the COVID-19 in the prisons, there is a no visitation order in place for the next 30 days.

Also, Dr. Scott. Harris with ADPH, says that there are no plans to close the state parks at this time. And right now, Alabama is seeing 8-9% coronavirus cases in the hospitals, which is pretty low nationally.

Governor Ivey says with this COVID-19 outbreak, it is very important that leaders are balanced when it comes to the economy and the health of Alabamians. As the virus continues to spread, state leaders and health officials are working vigorously to make sure that everyone is taken care of.

Dr. Harris says that hospitals are prepared should they become overcrowded, but health officials do not believe that will be a possibility at this time.

When asked if restaurants are required to report a COVID-19 case at their restaurant. The Alabama Department of Public Health says, no, because it’s not a foodborne illness. Unless the restaurant announces it themselves, ADPH only tells us which county, but not where.

When asked if Alabamians should prepare for the possibility of the U.S. returning back to normal due to Trump saying that he hopes the U.S. will return to normal by Easter, Dr. Harris with ADPH says everyone should prepare either way.

Governor Ivey along with ADPH urge anyone who can give blood to please donate. The need for blood donations in the state is extremely severe. So if you can give please help those in need.

As of right now, the state of Alabama has 215 confirmed coronavirus cases in 25 of the 67 counties in the state.

