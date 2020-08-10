Limited registration opens this morning for Baldwin Virtual School

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) Registration will reopen for a limited time Monday morning for Baldwin County Virtual School.

Superintendent Eddie Tyler said there are a limited number of spots available. Registration will close when those spots have been filled.

To register visit Baldwinvirtual.com and select the link for Baldwin County Virtual Elementary School for Kindergarten through 6th grade or Baldwin County Virtual Secondary School for 7th through 12th grade. Those links will stop working when enrollment has reached capacity.

Nearly 7,000 students have enrolled in the Baldwin County Virtual School leaving little room for additional students. That has resulted in the cancellation of a two week registration period planned for this month.

“For those of you who are disappointed in our decision to reduce the two-week transfer period, I’m sorry. While I am concerned about the health and safety of our families, I am also concerned about the quality of education I promised we would provide to these families in Virtual School,” Tyler wrote in an email to parents on Sunday.

“The problem we have had to confront is the availability of teachers. We have been hiring new teachers since the beginning of the summer and unfortunately, we have reached the point where there are simply no more applicants,” Tyler wrote.

Alabama’s teacher tenure law prohibits school systems to transfer teachers to the virtual program.

School begins in Baldwin County on Aug. 12.