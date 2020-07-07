Lightning strikes, injures 2 men leaving Clearwater Beach

CLEARWATER, Fla. (AP) – Police say lightning struck two men as a line of storms from the Gulf of Mexico moved onto Clearwater Beach.

Thirty-seven-year-old Gacek Arkadiusz of Des Plaines, Illinois, was unconscious and not breathing when police arrived Sunday afternoon. An officer began CPR until lifeguards arrived and took over medical treatment. Clearwater police say he was in critical condition when taken to the hospital.

Police say 43-year-old Sav Keomany of Pickerington, Ohio, was a few feet away when the lightning struck. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Authorities say the men were leaving the beach when lightning hit them.