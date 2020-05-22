LifeSouth to begin testing blood donors for covid-19 antibodies

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) –LifeSouth Community Blood Centers will begin testing blood donors for covid-19 antibodies beginning today.

LifeSouth said the antibody test is authorized for use by the FDA and detects if someone has developed antibodies to the virus. A positive test may indicate past exposure and some immunity to the virus.

LifeSouth says the test is not a diagnostic test to determine if someone currently has the virus.

Plasma donated from recovered COVID-19 patients, or those who had the virus but were asymptomatic, can be a critical tool to help those patients severely affected by the virus. LifeSouth has been testing potential convalescent plasma donors for COVID-19 antibodies since April, and hopes by testing all blood donors, more donors will be willing to donate.

LifeSouth encourages donors to make an appointment to donate over the coming weeks.

For additional information, call LifeSouth toll-free at 888-795-2707 or visit www.lifesouth.org.

