LifeSouth asks Alabama to help Florida by donating blood

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — As Hurricane Dorian moves closer to the East Coast, Florida hospitals brace for a significant hit. With local inventories already low due to summer blood shortages, blood donors in Alabama are asked to help by giving blood today.

LifeSouth serves hospitals in Alabama, Georgia and Florida, and the storm will affect the ability of Florida centers to hold blood drives during the storm. Donating helps ensure blood will be available to help those who may be injured or need a blood transfusion during and after the storm. All blood types are needed, especially type O donors.

First-time donors are welcome and encouraged to give. LifeSouth also asks businesses, schools, churches and other organizations to help by hosting a blood drive.