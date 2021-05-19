Less rain and more heat for the Gulf Coast in the days ahead

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) – Clouds have stubbornly lingered over the Gulf Coast with very few showers. The pattern will dry out and warm up late this week.

Scattered clouds will linger across the region through the evening and into the overnight hours. Strong southeast winds will continue and shift easterly. Overnight lows will fall into the upper 60s and lower 70s. A stray shower is possible, but most of the region will remain dry.

Thursday will be a transition day for the Gulf Coast. The morning will start off a touch cloudy and a quick shower cannot be ruled out. Drier air aloft will start building into the region during the afternoon. Highs will climb into the lower 80s. Expect a mixture of clouds and sun.

A strong ridge of high pressure will build over the Eastern U.S. this weekend. This will result in abundant sunshine and a quick warm up. Highs will reach the upper 80s and lower 90s Sunday through next Wednesday.