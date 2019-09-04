Legends in Concert new lineup begins next week at OWA

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – A new lineup is coming to OWA’s Legends in Concert.

“With the lineup changing throughout the year, it’s exciting to know that you will never see the same show twice,” said Kristin Hellmich, OWA’s Director of Marketing/PR. “The performances and acts are so unique each time, there’s always a reason to come back and enjoy Legends in Concert year-round,” she said.

New performers take the stage next week on Tuesday, September 10th.

Denita Asbury pays her “Respect” to the late, great Aretha Franklin with her amazing tribute to the Queen of Soul, while Trent Carlini thrills audiences as The King himself: Elvis Presley. Doug Brewin and Larry Turner take the stage as country music’s most iconic duo: Brooks and Dunn. Then Turner reignites the stage for a second time each evening with the greatest hits from George Strait.

Back by popular demand, Corrie Sachs returns as Reba, lighting up the stage with her fiery personality—and hair! Try to calm down, because the final addition to the fall lineup is none other than Taylor Swift, portrayed by the equally iconic Tina Dawn.