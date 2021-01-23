Legendary talk show host Larry King dies at 87

FILE – In this Nov. 20, 2017, file photo, Larry King attends the 45th International Emmy Awards at the New York Hilton, in New York. Former CNN talk show host King has been hospitalized with COVID-19 for more than a week, the news channel reported Saturday, Jan. 2, 2021. CNN reported the 87-year-old King contracted the coronavirus and was undergoing treatment at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP, File)

LOS ANGELES, Cali. (WKRG) — According to his official Twitter account, legendary talk show host Larry King has passed away at the age of 87.

Larry King spent most of his life, 63 years, in broadcasting. He was a talk show host on radio, TV, cable news and digital platforms. According to the AP: “The Peabody Award-winning broadcaster was among America’s most prominent interviewers of celebrities, presidents and other newsmakers during a half-century career that included 25 years with a nightly show on CNN.”

King was recently hospitalized for COVID-19.