ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — It's been years since the souped-up powerboats have churned up the waters of the Gulf in Orange Beach. Race World Offshore has announced the 2020 season will kick-off there.

"We're gunning for at least 30 but the boats that will be coming are the big boys." Gary Nichols should know. Back in the day his team won the world championships once and came close a couple more times. "It's exciting what they are doing and the way they are promoting it to make it more exciting for the fans."