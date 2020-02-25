Legal experts speak out on Harvey Weinstein conviction

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW YORK (AP) – New York prosecutors are hailing the conviction of movie producer Harvey Weinstein as a watershed moment in the #MeToo movement’s reckoning over sexual misconduct. But some believe it’s too soon to know how much the legal landscape is shifting in sexual assault cases. Sonia Ossorio, the president of the National Organization for Women’s New York chapter, says the verdict is a relief for Weinstein’s many accusers. But she says our society won’t be “magically transformed” by one case alone. Weinstein’s lawyers have vowed to appeal his conviction on charges of rape and sexual assault.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Trending Stories