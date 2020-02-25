NEW YORK (AP) – New York prosecutors are hailing the conviction of movie producer Harvey Weinstein as a watershed moment in the #MeToo movement’s reckoning over sexual misconduct. But some believe it’s too soon to know how much the legal landscape is shifting in sexual assault cases. Sonia Ossorio, the president of the National Organization for Women’s New York chapter, says the verdict is a relief for Weinstein’s many accusers. But she says our society won’t be “magically transformed” by one case alone. Weinstein’s lawyers have vowed to appeal his conviction on charges of rape and sexual assault.
LATEST STORIES:
- California family spends $50,000 to clone dog that saved their lives
- Legal experts speak out on Harvey Weinstein conviction
- Bill that would abolish Alabama state auditor office set for a committee vote
- More countries enact checkpoints, travel warnings as Coronavirus spreads
- Jefferson County deputy arrested for drunk driving in his patrol car