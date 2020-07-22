LEEDS, Ala. (WIAT) — Leeds Mayor David Miller confirms to CBS 42 that Buc-ee’s will be opening up sometime in January 2021.
The groundbreaking for the popular convenience store and gas station took place June 26, 2019. It will be the second Buc-ee’s location in Alabama and will be located off of I-20 at exit 140 across the street from the Chevron station.
Mayor Miller said last year that the gas station would create around 100 jobs. The opening was originally planned for sometime this year but the coronavirus pandemic created obstacles to that
LATEST POSTS
- Border lawmakers urge Texas governor to ‘shut the state down’ as COVID-19 deaths mount
- 17-year-old collects luggage of love for St. Mary’s Home
- Man charged with rape of a 12-year-old, producing and distributing child pornography
- Leeds Buc-ee’s to open in January 2021, mayor says
- President Trump to hold another coronavirus press conference on Wednesday