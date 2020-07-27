Lawyers wrap up testimony in heated lawsuit involving Johnny Depp, British newspapers

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) -- Members of the Jackson County Sheriff's Department in Mississippi showing they have a sense of humor. Sheriff Mike Ezell posted a news release saying people don't need to call 911 if they spot a coyote in the daytime unless the animal is up to no good.

The news release makes several references to Warner Bros. Roadrunner cartoons. It says watch out for a coyote that's "carrying a giant magnet, in possession of any ACME product, or posting signs like 'detour' or 'free bird seed." The post has been shared hundreds of times.