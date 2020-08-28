Lawsuit challenges Mississippi’s restrictions on absentee voting

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020, file photo, a person drops applications for mail-in-ballots into a mail box in Omaha, Neb. U.S. Postal Service warnings that it can’t guarantee ballots sent by mail will arrive on time have put a spotlight on the narrow timeframes most states allow to request and return those ballots. (AP Photo/Nati Harnik, File)

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi election laws could force people to choose between their health and their constitutional right to cast a ballot. That’s according to a federal lawsuit that voting-rights groups filed Thursday to challenge the state’s restrictions on absentee voting. Mississippi law says absentee voting is available to people who will be out of town on Election Day. It’s also open to anyone who is at least 65 or who has a temporary or permanent physical disability. Legislators added some temporary provisions related to COVID-19, but the lawsuit says those are confusing and too narrow. The suit is similar to one filed recently in state court.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories