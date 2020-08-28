Lawsuit challenges Mississippi’s restrictions on absentee voting

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) – Mississippi election laws could force people to choose between their health and their constitutional right to cast a ballot. That’s according to a federal lawsuit that voting-rights groups filed Thursday to challenge the state’s restrictions on absentee voting. Mississippi law says absentee voting is available to people who will be out of town on Election Day. It’s also open to anyone who is at least 65 or who has a temporary or permanent physical disability. Legislators added some temporary provisions related to COVID-19, but the lawsuit says those are confusing and too narrow. The suit is similar to one filed recently in state court.
