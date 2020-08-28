Lawsuit challenges Mississippi’s restrictions on absentee voting

LANCASTER, Calif. (KTLA) -- Although California teacher Janet Udomratsak knew the upcoming school year would be challenging, she did not expect to be teaching her third-grade students from a hospital bed.

The 35-year-old expectant mother thought she'd be swapping her classroom for a virtual one from home, but then she was admitted to a hospital in Mission Hills, California, on July 4 due to complications with her pregnancy.