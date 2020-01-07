Lawnmowers stolen from Baldwin County Coliseum

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) – Robertsdale Police say two lawn mowers were stolen from the Baldwin County Coliseum. The crimes occurred on, or around, December 10th according to police.

The Baldwin County Cattlemen’s Association and Sonny Hankins are offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to the return of the lawn mowers and the arrest and prosecution of those involved.

The lawn mowers are described as a 2016 Hustler Super Z 72″ 35hp and a Scag Tiger Cub 48″ 19hp.

If you have any information call police at 251-947-2222. (pictures are not of the actual lawn mowers. They are for reference only).

