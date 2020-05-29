Law enforcement agencies across the country respond to George Floyd’s death

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LOS ANGELES (AP) – The reaction from some law enforcement on the death of a handcuffed black man by a white Minneapolis officer stands in stark contrast to their responses to other in-custody fatalities. Sheriffs and police chiefs have strongly criticized Officer Derek Chauvin on social media and praised the city’s police chief for his quick dismissal of four officers. Authorities say George Floyd was detained Monday because he matched the description of someone who tried to pay with a counterfeit bill at the convenience store, and the 46-year-old resisted arrest. A bystander’s disturbing video shows Chauvin kneeling on Floyd’s neck as Floyd begs for air.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the WKRG Weather APP for iOS Download the WKRG Weather APP for Android
Download the WKRG News APP for iOS Download the WKRG News APP for Android

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

3-Day Forecast

Trending Stories

Trending Stories