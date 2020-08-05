Latest negotiating session on coronavirus relief bill wraps in Washington

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) - “The numbers speak for themselves, when you average 82 kids ages 8-18, that’s a big number for a local tour. We added two events this summer because of the demand,” said Jay Stubbs with the Jimmy Green Tour.

COVID-19 brought the sports world to a grinding halt this spring. While most professional leagues shutdown and summer youth tournaments were rescheduled, golf saw a resurgence in popularity.