Latest negotiating session on coronavirus relief bill wraps in Washington

WASHINGTON (AP) – The latest negotiating session on a coronavirus relief bill has wrapped with modest concessions being made by both sides. Top Democrats emerged from a 90-minute meeting with Trump administration officials Tuesday saying progress was made. The Trump team agreed with that assessment and highlighted their offer to extend a moratorium on evictions from federally subsidized housing through the end of the year. But a final agreement appears far off. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin says the two sides set a goal of reaching an agreement by the end of the week to permit a vote next week.

