Large steel pipe surfaces in Mobile Bay, damages boat

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – A Fairhope couple was enjoying their Wednesday afternoon on Mobile Bay when their boat struck a large steel pipe that surfaced above the water.

According to Jon Sansom, the pipe was only visible between the crashing waves. After that, the pipe would seemingly disappear. Sansom tells News 5’s Blake Brown there were no markings on the pipe, which he estimates to be longer than 25-30 feet.

He says the large pipe is located about a mile east of the ship channel, or about 5 miles west of Fairhope.

The couple says they’ve spoken with the Army Corps of Engineers and the U.S. Coast Guard. A company dredging in the area claims the pipe isn’t theirs, according to Sansom.

Sansom tells us his boat’s motor was damaged, but he’s worried someone will end up hurt if they run across it without realizing the pipe is there.

We’ve reached out to Alabama Marine Police.