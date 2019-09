MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) -- A group of Williamson High School Alumni is taking a stand against violence, by encouraging children to have fun together.

On Sunday, the group of alumni hosted a 'Stop the Violence' event just blocks away from Ladd Peebles Stadium. It's been a little more than a week since nine people were shot at the stadium during the LeFlore-Williamson High School football game.