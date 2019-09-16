Large police presence in Foley

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — A WKRG News 5 viewer has sent us video of a very large police and first responder scene on County Road 12 South in Foley.

The viewer tells us that police have taped an area off and laid a white sheet in front of an SUV inside the perimeter of caution tape and there appears to be a dead person on the scene. The witness says they have been searching in the ditches and they have a ladder going up to the second floor of a nearby home. News 5 is contacting police for more information and we have a crew on the way. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

More Local News

More Mobile County
More Baldwin County
More Northwest Florida

Trending Stories