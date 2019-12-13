Large police presence at Florida and Emogene in Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Mobile police are investigating near Florida Street and Emogene Street. That is near Catholic Social Services. Crime scene tape has been placed near the area. Mobile Police Chief Lawrence Battiste will offer an update later this morning.
