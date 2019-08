CITRONELLE, Ala. (WKRG) — Five fire departments battled a house fire early Thursday morning.

The two-story home on Center Street was engulfed in flames and heavy smoke. The fire broke out around 2 a.m. Fortunately, the homeowners were able to make it out safely.

Citronelle Fire, Calcedevear Volunteer Fire/Rescue, Turnerville Fire, Deerpark Fire, and AM/NS Calvert Fire Rescue helped put out the blaze.

We would like to thank Citronelle Fire for sharing this video.