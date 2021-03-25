Large boat blocks I-10 WB near Crestview

CRESTVIEW, Fla. (WKRG) — A 38-foot boat blocked I-10 westbound near Crestview at the Mile Marker 56 for hours Thursday night.







The FHP reports says as the driver of the truck pulling the boat was passing the State Road 85 overpass, the trailer started swaying violently from side to side, and the right side of the trailer collided with the guardrail. The collision caused the boat to break loose from the trailer and overturn multiple times.

The Crestview Fire Department says no one was injured. Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) removed the boat from the interstate after 9:30 p.m.